Barren Co. Schools to use NTI Days for the remainder of the week

Barren County Schools masks.
Barren County Schools masks.(WBKO)
By Kelly Dean
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 2:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Barren County Schools will be closed the rest of the week due to staffing shortages and a high rate of COVID cases and quarantines.

The district will utilize NTI Days for Wednesday through Friday. Teachers will communicate daily assignments.

According to the district’s last COVID report from January 14, there were 149 active student cases, 629 quarantined students, 39 active staff cases and 21 quarantined staff members.

