BGPD search for vehicle following stabbing

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police are searching for a vehicle that was reportedly involved in a stabbing Monday night.

According to police, a person was stabbed on Mel Browning Street just after 6 p.m. Police say the victim refused medical attention.

Authorities are looking for a 2007 Black Yukon GMC Denali allegedly involved in the stabbing.

If you have any information, contact Bowling Green Police at (270) 393-4000.

