BGPR accepting registration for adult 3-on-3, Spring basketball

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Parks and Rec is accepting registration for adult 3-on 3 Basketball and Spring Adult Basketball until March 2.

Registration for the adult 3-on-3 basketball is $150 for all divisions. For Spring Adult Basketball, the registration fee is $325.

Registration is online. For more information, call 270-393-3624.

