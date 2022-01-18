Bowling Green Lowe’s deploys tool rental disaster trailer to aid in tornado recovery efforts

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Lowe’s at 150 American Lane now has a new tool for anyone in Bowling Green recovering from recent tornadoes to use.

Bowling Green residents who were affected by December’s Tornadoes can now go to the store for assistance in finding the tools they need to rebuild. Generator, electric and gas saws, dehumidifiers, ladders, and breaker hammers are just some of the many tools in a mobile unit outside of the store that residents can rent.

”They can literally rent it for a day, they can rent it up to however many days are looking for is a multitude of options, different price points, and everything,” said Jeremy Smith, the Manager for Lowe’s, “They’ve got a price sheet up there, where they cover it with the person whenever they come up here and we do everything we can to meet the needs of what they’re looking for.”

Partners with the mobile unit include Bosch, Husqvarna, Tsurumi, FNA- Simpson, GNE – Honda, Xpower, Metabo, Werner, VP Racing Fuels, SmartEquip, AT&T, LiveView, and Point of Rental.

Smith added that he was happy to be able to do something to help out the community and encouraged anyone that needed help to reach out to the store.

“We’ve done it before. We’ve done it through various things over the last couple of months”, he said, “But I would just encourage anyone if they’re in a situation and they need help, and they’re looking for something, they’re more than welcome to reach out to me at the store to see what we can do to help them out”.

The trailer will be open from 8 am to 4 pm, now till February 7.

