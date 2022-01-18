Advertisement

Bowling Green Lowe’s deploys tool rental disaster trailer to aid in tornado recovery efforts

Lowe's tool rental for disaster relief
Lowe's tool rental for disaster relief(Lauren McCally)
By Lauren McCally
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 9:09 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Lowe’s at 150 American Lane now has a new tool for anyone in Bowling Green recovering from recent tornadoes to use.

Bowling Green residents who were affected by December’s Tornadoes can now go to the store for assistance in finding the tools they need to rebuild. Generator, electric and gas saws, dehumidifiers, ladders, and breaker hammers are just some of the many tools in a mobile unit outside of the store that residents can rent.

”They can literally rent it for a day, they can rent it up to however many days are looking for is a multitude of options, different price points, and everything,” said Jeremy Smith, the Manager for Lowe’s, “They’ve got a price sheet up there, where they cover it with the person whenever they come up here and we do everything we can to meet the needs of what they’re looking for.”

Partners with the mobile unit include Bosch, Husqvarna, Tsurumi, FNA- Simpson, GNE – Honda, Xpower, Metabo, Werner, VP Racing Fuels, SmartEquip, AT&T, LiveView, and Point of Rental.

Smith added that he was happy to be able to do something to help out the community and encouraged anyone that needed help to reach out to the store.

“We’ve done it before. We’ve done it through various things over the last couple of months”, he said, “But I would just encourage anyone if they’re in a situation and they need help, and they’re looking for something, they’re more than welcome to reach out to me at the store to see what we can do to help them out”.

The trailer will be open from 8 am to 4 pm, now till February 7.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

With freezing rain, sleet and snow, many roads will be slick - especially for folks traveling...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - Snow/Ice impacts south central Kentucky!
Accident
Russellville Road back open after multiple car wreck
Kentucky State Police
KSP responding to multiple accidents in Warren County
Accident
Police investigating fatal accident in Hart County
Accident
Bowling Green woman killed by tractor-trailer in Missouri

Latest News

Police respond.
BGPD search for vehicle following stabbing
MLK celebration in Bowling Green
State Street Baptist Church hosts 2022 Martin Luther King Jr. celebration
Barren County Highschool NTI Tuesday
Barren County Highschool NTI Tuesday
Glasgow NTI Days
Glasgow NTI Days