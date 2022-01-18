It’s not too late to sign up for the 2022 SOKY Bridal Expo

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The eighth annual SOKY Bridal Expo is this Sunday, January 23 at the Knicely Conference Center. More than 85 vendors will be set up. You will be able to browse everything from jewelry to wedding cakes and even bouquets of flowers.

“They’ll have the opportunity to interact with vendors face to face, and that’s very important because in the long run, if they hire them, they’ll have a special connection with those people because they’ll be working together for a long time,” Tootie Finkbone said.

Planning a wedding can be an overwhelming experience, but the expo provides many wedding-related goods and services all under one roof. " It’s a fun environment, some people, when they have been planning a wedding for so long, it’s common to get to that point where you hear them say, they are kind of ready for this to be over,” Event Planner Allie Cood said. “So, doing this in those couple months before you actually get married kind of gets you back in the mood and excited and reminding you about where you first started with all this.”

Cood will be attending the expo, you can find her on social media by searching Events by Allie Cood. “I’ve had around five years of experience in the wedding industry, but this will be my first year as Events by Allie, a solo freelance wedding planner, so to get to have my own booth and meet brides face to face knowing that I get the chance to work with them, it’s going to be just really cool,” she said.

You can register for the event by going to sokybridalexpo.com. The event is from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Part of the proceeds from the expo will benefit tornado relief.

“They (attendees) need to get a good night’s rest and they need to wake up and have a good breakfast and put some comfortable shoes on because it is a hustle bustle day!” Finkbone said. “They need to take pictures, but you know, it’s just a fun day for them.”

There will be large giveaways at the event as well including a free wedding cake and DJ session.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.