Kentucky passes 1 million total COVID-19 cases

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - The state of Kentucky has now reached a major COVID-19 milestone.

The state posted its reports from over the holiday weekend, and Monday we topped one million cases since the start of the pandemic.

During his briefing Tuesday, Governor Beshear said we are coming off a record week of more than 72,000 cases reported. The governor expects this week’s tally to surpass that, but potentially not show the same week to week increase we have seen in the past couple weeks.

The positivity rate is also reaching another record. Governor Beshear said it’s at a level he never imagined, especially at the point we are now with vaccines.

“Today we’ve reached an all-time high in positivity rate at 30.25 percent. Never, we never dreamed that almost one out of every three people being tested would be testing positive,” Gov. Beshear said.

The governor says hospital capacity is becoming stretched thin. Rates are very close to where they were during the delta surge.

Currently, there are 2,200 people hospitalized with COVID-19, 431 in the ICU, and 244 on ventilators.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.