Morning freezing fog followed by seasonably warm conditions!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Monday was icy, snowy, cold and cloudy to start before drying out and staying cold and cloudy. Tuesday starts off cold with fog, but more sunshine along with warmer air will be reintroduced in the day!

On Tuesday, a surge of seasonably warm air ushers into the region under mostly sunny to partly cloudy conditions. Highs will reach the mid-to-upper 40s with warm southerly winds. The sunshine does not hang around into Wednesday, however! Expect rain showers to develop early Wednesday morning with the arrival of our next system. Rain becomes more widespread during the day Wednesday. Afternoon readings will top out in the upper 40s for most before colder air returns Wednesday evening. The cold air catching up with the back end of the moisture shield Wednesday night means rain is likely to switch over to a period of light snow before ending. Some minor accumulations are possible before the system moves out Wednesday night. Temperatures take a tumble all the way down into the upper teens for early Thursday morning. This could result in some slick travel late Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Cold, dry conditions take over Thursday, lasing into the upcoming weekend. Highs will struggle to reach the freezing mark Thursday before a very gradual warming trend sets in. Lows at night will be very cold, bottoming out in the upper teens late week and in the lower 20s over the weekend. Long range weather models have south central Kentucky drier than average along with below average temperatures - so a break with active weather is on the way, but it will still stay cold!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Seasonably warm. High 47. Low 39. Winds S at 12 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers likely. High 48. Low 20. Winds SW at 11 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Cold. High 31. Low 17. Winds N at 11 mph.

Tuesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 46

Normal Low: 28

Record High Today: 74 (1929)

Record Low Today: -11 (1948)

Sunrise: 6:57 a.m.

Sunset: 4:56 p.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 10 / Small Particulate Matter: 44)

Mold Count: Low (988 - Mold Spore Count)

Monday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 34

Yesterday’s Low: 23

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.01″

Monthly Precip: 4.87″ (+2.89″)

Yearly Precip: 4.87″ (+2.89″)

Yesterday’s Snowfall: 0.5″

Monthly Snowfall: 7.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 7.0″

