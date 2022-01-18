Pediatricians seeing more COVID cases due to omicron

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - Hundreds of calls from concerned parents keep the healthcare staff at Growing Kids Pediatrics busy.

“It’s exhausting, and omicron now is throwing another wrench into everything because it’s so transmissible,” Dr. Christy Lane said.

Recently, Lane said it’s been challenging not only working to keep help sick kids but also her staff.

“Even when you take the best precautions, it’s still difficult to not become exposed,” Lane said.

Right now, healthcare providers are contending with both flu and COVID. It’s the flu virus causing more serious symptoms in the children Lane treats.

“Kids with the flu last week seem to be much sicker than our omicron cases,” Lane said.

Because there is no cure for COVID, Lane spoke about when parents should take their children to the doctor.

“If your child has high fever that’s not going down or appears lethargic or stops making urine or is lethargic,” Lane said.

She added that if your child is not experiencing any of the above, it’s not necessary to take them to the doctor even if you have a COVID case in your home.

“And if your child is doing otherwise well, if they have a runny nose, a low-grade fever, a little cough... maybe then I would not worry about taking your child in,” Lane said.

