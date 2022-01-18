Advertisement

Pediatricians seeing more COVID cases due to omicron

pediatric vaccination clinic
pediatric vaccination clinic(WGEM)
By Ken Baker
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 4:46 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - Hundreds of calls from concerned parents keep the healthcare staff at Growing Kids Pediatrics busy.

“It’s exhausting, and omicron now is throwing another wrench into everything because it’s so transmissible,” Dr. Christy Lane said.

Recently, Lane said it’s been challenging not only working to keep help sick kids but also her staff.

“Even when you take the best precautions, it’s still difficult to not become exposed,” Lane said.

Right now, healthcare providers are contending with both flu and COVID. It’s the flu virus causing more serious symptoms in the children Lane treats.

“Kids with the flu last week seem to be much sicker than our omicron cases,” Lane said.

Because there is no cure for COVID, Lane spoke about when parents should take their children to the doctor.

“If your child has high fever that’s not going down or appears lethargic or stops making urine or is lethargic,” Lane said.

She added that if your child is not experiencing any of the above, it’s not necessary to take them to the doctor even if you have a COVID case in your home.

“And if your child is doing otherwise well, if they have a runny nose, a low-grade fever, a little cough... maybe then I would not worry about taking your child in,” Lane said.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident
Russellville Road back open after multiple car wreck
Kentucky State Police
KSP responding to multiple accidents in Warren County
Accident
Police investigating fatal accident in Hart County
Police respond.
BGPD search for vehicle following stabbing
Shaylynn Curtis, 28, was charged with abuse of a corpse.
Kentucky mother charged with murder after baby dies from meth

Latest News

The CDC says the country is averaging more than 780,000 new COVID-19 cases a day, despite...
Omicron wave likely won't peak for weeks, surgeon general says
As the country faces skyrocketing COVID-19 cases and record hospitalizations, the Biden...
White House under pressure as US struggles with omicron
Health authorities around the U.S. are increasingly taking the step of allowing nurses and...
Workers push back on COVID guidance that allows asymptomatic staff to return to work
The hospital admits it has kept bodies in its mobile freezer for months but denies the bodies...
Former hospital security guard ordered to clean freezer filled with decomposing bodies, she claims
The teacher reportedly told workers at a drive-through COVID-19 test site she thought her...
Warrant issued for teacher accused of locking son in trunk to avoid COVID