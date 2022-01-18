Advertisement

Public meeting planned to discuss dam safety recommendations

Photo courtesy of the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet web site.
Photo courtesy of the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet web site.
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 3:32 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
JACKSON, Ky. (AP) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says a virtual public meeting is planned this month to discuss recommendations to ensure the long-term safety of Panbowl Lake dam.

The virtual meeting will be held Jan. 27, and those who want to attend must preregister.

Officials said Panbowl Lake was created when part of the Kentucky River was impounded during construction of Kentucky 15.

The roadway serves as a dam, making an earthen embankment at each end of the old river channel. Officials say the embankment began to slip after heavy rains caused historic flooding last March.

Officials say a detailed engineering analysis is nearly complete and the meeting will go over recommended safety steps.

