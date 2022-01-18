Advertisement

Russellville defeats crosstown rival Logan County 62-44

By Brett Alper
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 10:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On a night the Panthers honored their latest class to the Russellville High School Hall of Fame, the Panthers gave the alumni a show to watch defeating Logan County 62-44 in the crosstown rivalry.

The win moves the Panthers to 1-0 in the 13th District, they’ll take on Franklin-Simpson Friday.

Logan County will face Allen County-Scottsville Tuesday

