State Street Baptist Church hosts 2022 Martin Luther King Jr. celebration

MLK celebration in Bowling Green
MLK celebration in Bowling Green(Allie Hennard)
By Allie Hennard
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 6:11 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Gathered at a historic location in the City of Bowling Green dating back to 1873, State Street Baptist Church -the first colored Baptist Church.

Many gathered virtually not only to celebrate and acknowledge one of the greatest civil rights pioneers in history, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., but to continue his efforts to make America a better place.

Master of ceremonies, Howard Bailey gave some history lessons along with sharing his words of wisdom to our youth.

”As we move forward. We look at the young people in our community and across the country who get a hit and miss about, ‘Oh ok, we get a day off for this black man named Martin Luther King,’ but have very little understanding of what his work meant and those that were also with him around the country fighting for civil rights for people that today, take things for granted that didn’t exist for people of color during his era,” Bailey said.

The event featured remarks from Mayor Todd Alcott, Rev. Chris Whitney, a musical guest, the local chapter of the NAACP President, Ryan Dearbone spoke on voting rights and keynote speaker Pierre Quinn gave his remarks to end the celebration.

”Especially during this time where on top of some of the disparities and social economic political challenges and then now the tornado that has ripped through the city, it is really easy to stop dreaming. It’s really easy to look at everything that’s going on and say, ‘It’s not worth it.’ But when we look at throughout history, it’s in moments like these that some of the greatest champions really rose to the top. So, I would say to the youth, especially in Bowling Green - this is a prime moment for you not just to keep dreaming, but for you to jump into action and create some real change,” Quinn said.

Quinn says we need consistent reminders of the impact of Dr. King’s work and need to use those reminders to propel our dreams going forward.

Dr. King’s steadfast courage during his struggles with entrenched segregation enabled him to exert an influence that continues to inspire today.

