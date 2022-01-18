WCPS to hold tornado relief giveaway on Wednesday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - With many individuals in Bowling Green trying to start over after devastating tornadoes ripped through the city in December, a local school district is lending a helping hand.

The Warren County School District says they have received so many donations from all over the country that now they would like to help those affected by the tornado.

The tornado relief giveaway will be held on Wednesday at the Old Cumberland Trace Elementary School from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m.

However, as Covid cases are now rising in the county, you must schedule an appointment with your school’s Family Resource Center.

“Because of the small environment that we have, and the increase in COVID, we want to be safe. So to do that, we’re doing it by appointment, so if they will contact their school’s Family Resource Youth Service Center to schedule an appointment for tomorrow. If they don’t have kids in school, and they were affected by the storms, then they can contact the school district their kid would attend and sign up with their Family Resource Youth Service Center as well,” says Todd Hazel, Director of Student Services for Warren County Schools.

Hazel adds that there will be more giveaways done in the coming weeks, but for those that have immediate needs Hazel suggests contacting their Family Resource Youth Service Center.

If you need to call to make your appointment, call the Warren County Schools Office at (270) 781-5150, let them know the school your child goes to, and they will direct you to the family resource center for that school.

