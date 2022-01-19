Advertisement

Beshear reports over 12K new COVID-19 cases, positivity rate over 30%

Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in...
Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in Kentucky.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 4:05 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.

Governor Beshear reported 12,583 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the state total to 1,027,069 cases. As of Wednesday, 2,256 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 455 are in the ICU, and 252 are on ventilators.

The governor says the state is seeing a 30.77% positivity rate. Of Wednesday’s new cases, 3,320 are in kids 18 or younger.

There were 25 new COVID-19 related deaths reported on Wednesday. That brings the state total to 12,639.

