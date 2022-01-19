Advertisement

Bowling Green sweeps Warren Central in Boys/Girls doubleheader

Bowling Green defeats Warren Central 49-42
Bowling Green defeats Warren Central 49-42(Brett Alper)
By Brett Alper
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 10:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After finally being cleared of COVID-19, the Warren Central Dragons fell to Bowling Green in both boys and girls games.

In the girl’s game, the top-ranked team in the 4th region Purples dominated the Dragons 61-14. Warren Central was playing their first game in 2022. The win puts Bowling Green at 14-4 on the season, undefeated in the region.

In the boy’s game, Bowling Green avenged their 91-69 loss to Warren Central at home squeezing out a low-scoring win 49-42. Bowling Green is now 14-3 on the season.

The Purples will host a boys/girls doubleheader against Greenwood Friday.

Warren Central will host a boys/girls doubleheader against Rossview from Tennessee Friday.

