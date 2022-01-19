Crime Stoppers: Bowling Green Gas Station Robbery

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Bowling Green Police say a robbery suspect entered a T-Mart gas station and selected some merchandise, then tried to leave the store without paying for the it.

He was confronted by an employee who tried to stop him and told him police were being contacted. The suspect then pushed the employee and hit him with his fist before running out.

The suspect is described as a white male, with a beard, approximately 6 feet tall, and was wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt. Police say he was accompanied by two women; one wearing a blue striped hooded shirt, and the other wearing a black & white shirt.

The victim said all three left in a blue four-door Ford with a Tennessee license plate. The victim was treated for minor injuries that he sustained during the robbery.

