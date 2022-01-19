Governor Beshear vetoes two redistricting bills

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has vetoed two redistricting bills.

House Bill 2 deals with the boundaries for state House districts. The governor said the bill excessively splits several counties, including Fayette.

Senate Bill 3 involves the lines for U.S. Congressional districts.

The governor called it “unconstitutional political gerrymandering.”

With a super majority in both chambers, Republicans have enough votes to overturn the vetoes.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.