Governor Beshear vetoes two redistricting bills
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 5:26 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has vetoed two redistricting bills.
House Bill 2 deals with the boundaries for state House districts. The governor said the bill excessively splits several counties, including Fayette.
Senate Bill 3 involves the lines for U.S. Congressional districts.
The governor called it “unconstitutional political gerrymandering.”
With a super majority in both chambers, Republicans have enough votes to overturn the vetoes.
