BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Greenwood took the trip to Rich Pond today rolling past South Warren 68-48 in this 14th District matchup.

The win moves the Gators to 14-3 on the season, they’ve won five out of their last six games.

They’ll head to Bowling Green Friday for a boys/girls doubleheader.

South Warren will head to Warren East Friday.

