Kentucky Housing Corporation helping tornado victims find housing

By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 8:58 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - The Kentucky Housing Corporation (KHC) now has online tools available to help tornado victims find permanent housing.

“While we have been working closely with FEMA and Kentucky Emergency Management since the tornado and storms, our primary role is to assemble the available rental units list,” said Molly Tate, the Managing Director, Communications and Marketing for the KHC. “We reached out to landlords who may have available rental units for displaced residents. They all filled out a form detailing the units they have available – the location, number of bedrooms, whether it is a senior community or the unit is handicapped accessible – and we created an interactive, mobile-friendly database that anyone can use to search for permanent housing.”

Tate said the website allows people to search for available homes by location, the type of housing they are looking for and how many bedrooms they may need.

According to KHC, they have reached out to landlords who may have available rental units for displaced residents. These landlords all filled out a form detailing the units they have available – the location, number of bedrooms, whether it is a senior community or the unit is handicapped accessible – and there is an interactive, mobile-friendly database that anyone can use to search for permanent housing.

The nice part is people can search by state (the list includes units in Kentucky, Indiana and Tennessee), county, number of bedrooms to quickly see their options. They also can see a summary of all of the units available. There are 470 units available in Kentucky.

Of those 498 units, there are:

  • 225 one-bedroom units
  • 201 two-bedroom units
  • 72 units with three or more bedrooms
  • 2 in elderly-only communities

