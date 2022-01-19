Let’s Talk Trash: Warren County Fiscal Court hears public comments on waste management

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Several members of the Bowling Green community showed up at the Warren County Fiscal Court Tuesday night to give comments on what they liked and disliked in regards to different proposals for waste management.

Many of those who spoke, did have positive things to say about their current trash pickup.

“I found the garbage collection to be fairly satisfactory at a had an incident six months ago trying to get a garbage can for a rental account, it took about six weeks. But that’s, you know, that’s COVID. It’s what’s going on,” said one man.

“Trash pickup has been exceptional. We had one day during the winter storm or didn’t get picked up for three days,” said Jerry Daniels, one of the community members who spoke to the court “They were right on top of everything else”.

However, one woman told the court she has had some issues with her provider, Scott Waste, and the company’s consistency of picking up the trash where she lives.

“Something needs to be done,” she said, “We’ve got we get a lot of traffic down through there. I don’t know how many times my husband picked up trash in the last three weeks. Because with Christmas, all that trash is out there is getting blown around. We have a lot of homeless people that are down there. I don’t know whether they’re getting in the trash or not. But you know, trash has been on the ground.”

So far the court has received 9 different proposals, some from current Warren County providers and some that are not current providers. The court is also looking at the possibility of adding recycling back as an option.

WBKO spoke with Judge-Executive Mike Buchanon after the meeting about what he expected going into the night’s meeting and what he was able to get after hearing from those living in the community.

“What we want to do is listen to the citizens and hear what they say about their current providers about the service they’re getting about the type of service that they want? Do they want it better? In what ways? How do they feel about recycling?” Buchanon said. “It helps us as we are considering these proposals that have come in from different providers to try to make sure that for the next five years, and five years after that, the community is getting the best service that they can possibly get for the evaluated proposals that we’ve gotten. "

Another meeting is scheduled for 9 am tomorrow at the courthouse. This time, the court will hear from representatives of the companies who have made the proposals.

