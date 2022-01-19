Louisville Zoo welcomes back Party for the Planet

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Louisville Zoo invites students of all ages throughout the state of Kentucky to get involved in its 10th annual Trashformation: A Trash-to-Treasure Art Contest for Students. This annual contest is part of the Zoo’s Party for the Planet: A Month-Long Celebration of the Earth, powered by the LG&E and KU Foundation.

“We’re thrilled to once again welcome our community and visitors back to enjoy the Party for the Planet celebration,” said LG&E and KU Vice President of Corporate Responsibility and Community Affairs Angie Evans. “We can learn so much by simply connecting with one another, nature, and the world around us. It’s also a great opportunity to foster a love of environment in our children and get them thinking about how we can all do our part to help preserve the earth.”

The Louisville Zoo's month-long celebration of the earth (Louisville Zoo)

Kentucky students are encouraged to communicate the importance of recycling and sustainability through art. Using only recyclable items, students’ art submissions should express or interpret “Reuse, Reduce and Recycle.”

Transformation is open to all public, private, parochial, and homeschool students from preschool through 12th grade. The contest is open to individual students or groups of four or more. Students are asked to register for the program and submit photographs or videos of their art at louisvillezoo.org/trashformation.

All entries must be made from recyclable materials. Registration for the contest is appreciated by Saturday, February 19, 2022. Each student may enter only one project. A panel of judges will choose one winner from each category. On Saturday, March 26, 2022, the Louisville Zoo will host a press conference where Zoo officials and special guests will announce the winners and distribute awards.

Visit louisvillezoo.org/trashformation for more information on categories, rules, and to register.

Educational Eco-Partners/Exhibitors for Earth Day Celebration

The Louisville Zoo is seeking educational eco-partners/exhibitors for its Earth Day Celebration on Sunday, April 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Earth Day Celebration is part of the larger Party for the Planet: A Month-Long Celebration of the Earth powered by the LG&E and KU Foundation. The Zoo is looking for exhibitors who have an educational component about the earth or sustainability. Categories include Animal Action, Clean Air/Clean Energy, Water Conservation and Loving the Land. No retail sales, food sales, or collection of donations are allowed on Earth Day. The Louisville Zoo reserves the right to review and approve applications, displays, exhibits, giveaways, and literature for appropriate content and in accordance with Zoo policies and procedures. To inquire about participating, please contact the Louisville Zoo Sponsorship Department at (502) 459-2181.

Additional Activities

April 2, 9, 16, 23, 30Celebrate the Earth Saturdays Join the Zoo for virtual fun on social media. They’ll be sharing great videos from their eco-partners, including Louisville Metro Public Works, about ways you can help protect our planet!

April 2, 9, 16, 23, 30ZooPoopyDoo Compost Sales Get your garden ready for spring with the Zoo’s unique, high-quality ZooPoopyDoo compost.

April 2

Trees Louisville Tree Giveaway

Starting at 7:30 a.m., 300 five-gallon trees will be available on a first-come, first-served basis in the Zoo bus parking lot.

April 11, 18, 25Funday Mondays Enjoy $5.25 Zoo admission courtesy of LG&E and KU Foundation.

Sunday, April 24Earth Day at the Zoo ($8.25 general admission) Enjoy $8.25 Zoo admission PLUS free parking courtesy of LG&E and KU Foundation. There will be community eco-partner displays. Join the fun and learn what you can do to help save our planet!

Wednesday, April 27, 5:30 – 6:30 p.m.Conservation and Conversations A virtual panel discussion with National Land Trust, WestRock Recycling and LG&E and KU representatives on sustainability best practices.

For more information on Party for the Planet visit, louisvillezoo.org/earth2022.

