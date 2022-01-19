Rain AND Snow Expected Wednesday!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Tuesday was terrific! Sunshine returned after a foggy start. The sun along with a south wind helped temperatures climb into the seasonable upper 40s. But the nice weather does not stick around into Wednesday, though!

Expect rain showers to develop early Wednesday morning with the arrival of our next system. Rain becomes more widespread during the day Wednesday. Afternoon readings will top out in the upper 40s for most before colder air returns Wednesday evening. The cold air catching up with the moisture shield Wednesday night means rain will switch over to snow before ending. Some minor accumulations are possible before the system moves out Wednesday night. At this time, we expect most places to see anywhere from one-half to 2″ of snow. Higher totals closer to 3″ are possible north and northeast of Bowling Green. Locations closer to the Tennessee border will likely receive less than an inch before snow winds down after midnight. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Bowling Green and points northward, beginning 6pm Wednesday and lasting until 7am Thursday. A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY is also up for the same period. Temperatures take a tumble all the way down into the upper teens for early Thursday morning. This will result in some slick travel late Wednesday night into Thursday morning!

Cold, dry conditions take over Thursday, lasing into the upcoming weekend. Highs will struggle to reach the freezing mark Thursday before a very gradual warming trend sets in. Lows at night will be very cold, bottoming out in the upper teens late week and in the lower 20s over the weekend. Long range weather models have south central Kentucky drier than average along with below average temperatures - so a break with active weather is on the way, but it will still stay cold!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

WEDNESDAY: Rain likely. Rain changing to snow from NW to SE toward evening. Turning colder late. High 48. Low 20. Winds W at 11 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny but colder. High 31. Low 15. Winds N at 11 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and cold. High 32. Low 16. Winds NE at 10 mph.

Tuesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 48

Today’s Low: 20

Normal High: 46

Normal Low: 28

Record High: 74 (1929)

Record Low: -11 (1948)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 4.87″ (+2.78″)

Yearly Precip: 4.87″ (+2.78″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 7.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 7.0″

Today’s Sunset: 4:55 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:57 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 10 / Small Particulate Matter: 44)

Mold Count: Low (988 - Mold Spore Count)

