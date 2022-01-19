Residents express concern about new subdivision plan approved along Twin Bridges Road

ALVATON, Ky. (WBKO) - Another residential development in Warren County is causing some controversy as officials voted Wednesday morning to approve plans for the new build.

From 2010 to 2020, Warren County’s population grew by over 20,000 people, according to the U.S. Census. This factor has prompted many residential developments to pop up throughout the county.

“We don’t want to be packed on top of each other,” said Sheila Warwick, a Warren County resident.

The 56-lot development was approved along Twin Bridges Road in Alvaton. The plans are across 21.4 acres and received a final approval vote of 5 to 1 after narrowly passing in the planning commission months ago.

“It has been an ongoing situation now since October, little before that. And as you can see, with all the people who are here, the neighbors who have stuck together and gone through this, this is a very disappointing situation,” expressed Warwick.

Warwick, one of the nearly 30 concerned residents who attended Wednesday morning’s meeting, talked about how she moved to the area from Louisville ten years ago, hoping to come somewhere that would stay rural.

“We knew we didn’t want to live house to house to house -- we want to live out and we chose the Alvaton area to go to. And that’s one reason that this breaks my heart so much,” said Warwick.

The attorney representing the development, David Broderick, explained that the rezoning plan would be a low-density residential development. The concerned residents who attend the meeting begged to differ.

“I feel like a lot of the things that were represented, during this situation, were not correctly stated, they keep talking about the density of 56 houses on a little over 20 acres. That means that’s 56 houses with one road going in and out. And that is not compatible with the exact area right there,” said Warwick.

In the end, the two attorneys representing the development and those opposed to it were unable to reach a compromise.

Ron Cummings was the only magistrate to vote against the rezoning. He represents the Alvaton area.

