Study to showcase Kentucky bourbon sector’s economic clout

2020 Kentucky Bourbon Festival moves to new virtual experience
(tcw-wxix)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 3:44 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky’s bourbon industry is serving up a report showcasing its economic clout. The Kentucky Distillers’ Association says the findings of a study on the sector’s economic impact will be released Wednesday.

Gov. Andy Beshear is scheduled to attend the event, along with the legislature’s top leaders - House Speaker David Osborne and Senate President Robert Stivers.

The KDA says the study outlines how the signature spirit pours billions of dollars into Kentucky’s economy and provides more jobs, capital investment and tax revenue than ever before.

It says the study will point to increased competition from spirits producers in other states.

