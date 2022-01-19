BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -

This week’s JA People of Action features Destiny O’Rourke, College and Career Coach at Bowling Green High School. Mrs. O’Rourke works with JA to plan job shadow events for BGHS students. Mrs. O’Rourke’s favorite thing about Junior Achievement is that it offers “real world career exploration for our students!” She also said, “Each year that our students participate in the M&L Electrical job shadowing experience they come back excited about their future career opportunities. We love our partnership with JA!”

About Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky (JASCKY)

Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky serves 9 counties and reaches over 12,700 students yearly. Junior Achievement is the world’s largest organization dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future, and make smart academic and economic choices. JA programs are delivered by corporate and community volunteers, and provide relevant, hands-on experiences that give students from kindergarten through high school knowledge and skills in financial literacy, work readiness, and entrepreneurship. Today, JA reaches 4.8 million students per year in more than 100 markets across the United States, with an additional 5.6 million students served by operations over 100 other countries worldwide. For more information on Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky please visit www.jaforkids.com.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.