Advertisement

Warren County Fiscal hears proposals over new waste management

Warren County Fiscal Court
Warren County Fiscal Court(WBKO)
By Jeanna Kleine-Kracht
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 1:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Warren County Fiscal Court held a special called meeting on Wednesday morning to hear proposals from different solid waster and recycling companies.

This comes after the court heard from the public and their thoughts about trash pick-up on Tuesday evening.

The court listened to one presentation from one recycling company, named “Recyclops,” which is a subscription-based service.

They then heard from commercial and industrial companies, which are non-residential. This includes B.G. Dumpster, Shelby Recycling, and T. P. M., Inc.

Lastly, they heard from residential, commercial, and industrial companies. This includes Blue Moon Sanitation, Republic Services, Scott Waste, Green River Waste, and Taylor Sanitation.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shaylynn Curtis, 28, was charged with abuse of a corpse.
Kentucky mother charged with murder after baby dies from meth
Top row (left to right): Esther Gonzalez, Yanelis Castro, Leonel Ruiz Pavo, Jose Lavin Torres —...
7 UPS employees face organized crime charges in Ky.
Winter Weather Advisory for much of the region, First Alert Weather Days in effect
Rain AND Snow Expected Wednesday!
Police respond.
BGPD search for vehicle following stabbing
Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering.
Here’s how you can order your free COVID-19 tests

Latest News

WCPS NTI announcement
WCPS: NTI days planned for rest of the week
The FEMA disaster recovery center opened in Trumann offers tornado victims grants to help...
Denied FEMA assistance? Representative explains appeal process
This week’s JA People of Action features Destiny O’Rourke
This week’s JA People of Action features Destiny O’Rourke
Tracking rain changing over to snow tonight in southern Kentucky!
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - Winter weather, cold conditions tonight in Kentucky!