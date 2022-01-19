Warren County Fiscal hears proposals over new waste management

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Warren County Fiscal Court held a special called meeting on Wednesday morning to hear proposals from different solid waster and recycling companies.

This comes after the court heard from the public and their thoughts about trash pick-up on Tuesday evening.

The court listened to one presentation from one recycling company, named “Recyclops,” which is a subscription-based service.

They then heard from commercial and industrial companies, which are non-residential. This includes B.G. Dumpster, Shelby Recycling, and T. P. M., Inc.

Lastly, they heard from residential, commercial, and industrial companies. This includes Blue Moon Sanitation, Republic Services, Scott Waste, Green River Waste, and Taylor Sanitation.

