Winter weather system expected to impact travel tonight in the District 3 Area

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 3 Snow and Ice team is monitoring a winter weather system approaching the District 3 region late tonight. Information from the U.S. National Weather Service from Louisville shows the system arriving as rain throughout the day today with it changing over to snow later tonight.

Air temperatures are expected to drop below freezing after 9 p.m. with areas possibly receiving one to two inches of snow. Temperatures are expected to drop into the 20 degree mark overnight with the wind chill value nearing single digits. The forecast could change, but hazardous driving conditions are expected in areas throughout the District tonight and in the morning.

Motorists who have to be out should be aware of icy conditions along with snow on the roadway. For those who must travel overnight and in the morning should adjust driving behavior. Allowing extra travel time, significantly slower speeds, and leaving plenty of space between vehicles are some of the precautions motorists can take.

Crews will be called out to treat roads if necessary. Please expect to see slow-moving snow plows and other vehicles on the roadway and give them plenty of space.

Motorists are reminded to carefully monitor the evolving forecast via area news media outlets and/or on the National Weather Service Louisville’s Facebook Page at US National Weather Service Louisville Kentucky or on Twitter at NWS Louisville (@NWSLouisville). District 3 updates will be available on the District 3 Facebook and Twitter pages as well. Please see the links at the bottom of this email to go to those pages.

A variety of winter travel resources are available at snowky.ky.gov

To get traffic advisories and alerts via email please go to Kentucky Transportation Cabinet - Sign-up for District 3 news releases (govdelivery.com). Click on counties in Kentucky you regularly drive through or on any of the specialty corridors you travel. There is a specific group for snow and ice response. Be sure to check your SPAM filtering to assure Gov Delivery is on your approved list.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.