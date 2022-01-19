WKU’s President tests positive for COVID

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Western Kentucky University’s president tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday morning.

Tim Caboni broke the news on Twitter saying he feels good overall and is ready to kick off the Spring Term.

Hilltopper Family, after the development of mild symptoms this weekend, I tested positive this morning for COVID-19. However, I am feeling good overall and am ready to kick off the spring term! Following our campus protocols and CDC guidelines, I will be isolating — Tim Caboni (@caboni) January 18, 2022

He says he will be following campus protocols and CDC guidelines.

and working from home for the next five days or until my symptoms resolve.



If you have not done so already, I urge you to get vaccinated and stay up to date on eligible boosters — Tim Caboni (@caboni) January 18, 2022

Caboni will be working from home for the next five days, or until his symptoms resolve.

to best arm yourself with the strongest defense we have against infection, serious illness and hospitalization. I am thankful I took these steps.



Here’s to a terrific spring semester on the Hill! Go Tops! — Tim Caboni (@caboni) January 18, 2022

He encourages others to get vaccinated and stay up-to-date on boosters and says he is thankful he took those steps.

