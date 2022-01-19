Advertisement

WKU’s President tests positive for COVID

By Jeanna Kleine-Kracht
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 7:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Western Kentucky University’s president tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday morning.

Tim Caboni broke the news on Twitter saying he feels good overall and is ready to kick off the Spring Term.

He says he will be following campus protocols and CDC guidelines.

Caboni will be working from home for the next five days, or until his symptoms resolve.

He encourages others to get vaccinated and stay up-to-date on boosters and says he is thankful he took those steps.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident
Russellville Road back open after multiple car wreck
Kentucky State Police
KSP responding to multiple accidents in Warren County
Accident
Police investigating fatal accident in Hart County
Police respond.
BGPD search for vehicle following stabbing
Shaylynn Curtis, 28, was charged with abuse of a corpse.
Kentucky mother charged with murder after baby dies from meth

Latest News

WKU officials say they are doing their best to make decisions with their students and staff in...
COVID Protocols remain the same for WKU’s Spring Semester
Sonny Wheat
UPDATE: Missing Allen County man with dementia found safe
Barren Co. Schools to use NTI Days for the remainder of the week
Barren Co. Schools to use NTI Days for the remainder of the week
WKU President, Tim Caboni Test Positive for COVID
WKU President, Tim Caboni Test Positive for COVID