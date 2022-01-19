WKU’s President tests positive for COVID
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 7:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Western Kentucky University’s president tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday morning.
Tim Caboni broke the news on Twitter saying he feels good overall and is ready to kick off the Spring Term.
He says he will be following campus protocols and CDC guidelines.
Caboni will be working from home for the next five days, or until his symptoms resolve.
He encourages others to get vaccinated and stay up-to-date on boosters and says he is thankful he took those steps.
