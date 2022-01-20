Advertisement

Abdelgawad Named to the Becky Hammon Mid-Major Player of the Year Midseason Watch Lis

Bellarmine Knights at WKU Hilltoppers, on December 16, 2020 at E.A. Diddle Arena in Bowling...
Bellarmine Knights at WKU Hilltoppers, on December 16, 2020 at E.A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, KY
By Mohammad Ahmad
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 7:10 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU women’s basketball senior Meral Abdelgawad has been named to the Becky Hammon Mid-Major Player of the Year midseason watch list presented by Her Hoops Stats.

The list is made up of 15 players deemed to be from “mid-major” schools. Ten semifinalists for the award will be announced in February and the list will be narrowed to five finalists in early March with the winner being crowned in late March.

The Cairo, Egypt native has caught fire in her senior season, scoring at a 20.2 points per game clip which makes her the top scorer in Conference USA and the 18th highest scorer in the country. After earning C-USA All-Defensive Team honors last season, Abdelgawad has stepped up her offensive game notching four 30-point performances this season. That mark is tied for the fourth most by a Lady Topper in a single season.

In league play, Abdelgawad is averaging 24.8 points per game, leading the conference. She has the best field goal percentage in the conference (54.2%) of any guard and the second best among all players. Through five conference games, Abdelgawad is shooting 65.2 percent from the field which leads the league.

On the defensive side of the ball, Abdelgawad is 21st in the country in total steals with 44 and second in the league. She is 24 steals away from breaking into the top 10 all-time at WKU in career takeaways.

The senior has also notched three double-doubles this season and is averaging 7.8 rebounds per game, leading the team.

Abdelgawad has been named the C-USA Player of the Week three times this season and was named to the Preseason WNIT All-Tournament Team in November.

