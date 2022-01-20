Beshear reports over 13K new COVID-19 cases, positivity rate continues to rise

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.

Governor Beshear reported 13,614 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the state total to 1,040,420 cases. As of Thursday, 2,298 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 434 are in the ICU, and 271 are on ventilators.

The governor says the state is seeing a 31.37% positivity rate. Of Thursday’s new cases, 3,608 are in kids 18 or younger.

There were 20 new COVID-19 related deaths reported on Thursday. That brings the state total to 12,659.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.