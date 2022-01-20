Advertisement

Beshear reports over 13K new COVID-19 cases, positivity rate continues to rise

Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in...
Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in Kentucky.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 3:52 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.

Governor Beshear reported 13,614 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the state total to 1,040,420 cases. As of Thursday, 2,298 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 434 are in the ICU, and 271 are on ventilators.

The governor says the state is seeing a 31.37% positivity rate. Of Thursday’s new cases, 3,608 are in kids 18 or younger.

There were 20 new COVID-19 related deaths reported on Thursday. That brings the state total to 12,659.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Top row (left to right): Esther Gonzalez, Yanelis Castro, Leonel Ruiz Pavo, Jose Lavin Torres —...
7 UPS employees face organized crime charges in Ky.
7:45 a.m. update: We've lowered snowfall accumulations some, but this will create travel...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - Rain to snow with frigid temps tonight and Thursday
The Kentucky State Capitol (Source: Dale Mader/WAVE 3 News)
Ky. House, Senate quickly vote to override one of Beshear’s vetoes on redistricting bills
Twin Bridges Road Development plans approved
Residents express concern about new subdivision plan approved along Twin Bridges Road
Mackenzie Hopkins, 24, was found murdered and her 4-year-old daughter is in critical condition.
Mom killed, 4-year-old daughter bludgeoned and left for dead

Latest News

KYTC District 3
Road conditions better in Warren County, some icy conditions remain
SBP Seminar
St. Bernard Project offers free seminars, tips to tornado survivors to help with recovery efforts
Warren County Public Schools
Warren County Board of Education wins workplace safety award for 3rd straight year
WKU campuses will open Jan. 21
Bowling Green Police Headquarters (WBKO).
BGPD patrolling storm damaged areas