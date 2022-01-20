Beshear reports over 13K new COVID-19 cases, positivity rate continues to rise
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 3:52 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.
Governor Beshear reported 13,614 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the state total to 1,040,420 cases. As of Thursday, 2,298 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 434 are in the ICU, and 271 are on ventilators.
The governor says the state is seeing a 31.37% positivity rate. Of Thursday’s new cases, 3,608 are in kids 18 or younger.
There were 20 new COVID-19 related deaths reported on Thursday. That brings the state total to 12,659.
