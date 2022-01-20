Advertisement

BGPD patrolling storm damaged areas

Bowling Green Police Headquarters (WBKO).
Bowling Green Police Headquarters (WBKO).
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 4:19 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On their Facebook page Thursday, Bowling Green Police announced that over the past week, and in the weeks to come, they will have officers patrolling in the areas still under the effects of the tornadoes.

This is designed to curtail those who choose to prey on those who have suffered extreme damage to their homes. BGPD says they will be in these areas during all hours of the day and night.

