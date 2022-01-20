Deadline coming up for help following December tornadoes

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky homeowners and renters who had damage during the December storms and tornadoes have about three more weeks to apply for disaster assistance with the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

The deadline to apply is Feb. 11.

The agency says residents of 16 counties may be eligible for grants from FEMA and low-interest disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration.

The counties are Barren, Caldwell, Christian, Fulton, Graves, Hart, Hickman, Hopkins, Logan, Lyon, Marion, Marshall, Muhlenberg, Ohio, Taylor and Warren.

To apply for help, visit DisasterAssistance.gov online, call 800-621-3362 or use the FEMA mobile app.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.