Disaster Recovery Centers change hours due to winter weather

By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 10:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Due to the snow, Disaster Recovery Centers in Caldwell, Muhlenberg, and Warren counties will open two hours late on Thursday, January 20.

Recovery centers in Graves and Hopkins counties will have a four-hour delayed opening.

Operational hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. CST for recovery centers in the following locations:

Caldwell County: Butler Gymnasium, 600 W. Main St., Princeton, KY 42445

Muhlenberg County: Neal’s Chapel General Baptist Church, State Route 81, Sacramento, KY 42372

Warren County: Old Sears Store Greenwood Shopping Mall, 2625 Scottsville Rd., Bowling Green, KY 42101

Operational hours are noon to 6 p.m. CST for these recovery centers:

Graves County: Graves County Public Library, 601 N. 17th St., Mayfield, KY 42066

Hopkins County: Community Center, 108 West Keigan St., Dawson Springs, KY 42408; Mike’s Old Pharmacy, 104 S. Lee Trover Todd Jr. Hwy., Earlington, KY 42410.

