Frigid, but dry Thursday in store for SC KY!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Accumulations of snow and rain over some spots throughout our area will lead to hazardous driving conditions this morning. Below freezing temperatures will also aid in keeping snow and ice on the ground, especially for untreated roads.

A frigid Thursday! (wbko)

Breezy winds out of the north will drive our feels like temperatures down over the WBKO viewing area. We’ll stay in the teens this morning before breaking into the low 20s early afternoon. We’ll cool back to the low teens into our evening and night. Again, frigid conditions will aid in the potential for slick and icy spots - which is why our First Alert Weather Day lasts until late this morning. All the warm gear will be necessary today! Cold air will stick around to end the work week, with afternoon temperatures staying in the upper 20s and low 30s Friday. A mix of sun and clouds are expected this weekend, before we see a warm up into Sunday. Highs will reach the low 40s by then! However, rain tracks in Monday night into Tuesday as we track isolated showers into the area. After that system passes, cold air will once again set in. Afternoon temperatures will sink back to the 30s by mid-week next week!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Cold. High 31. Low 15. Winds N at 11 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Cold. High 32. Low 12. Winds NE at 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, still cold. High 35. Low 19. Winds SW at 5 mph.

Thursday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 46

Normal Low: 28

Record High Today: 72 (1906)

Record Low Today: -14 (1985)

Sunrise: 6:56 a.m.

Sunset: 4:58 p.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 10 / Small Particulate Matter: 28)

Mold Count: Low (967 - Mold Spore Count)

Wednesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 49

Yesterday’s Low: 29

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.63″

Monthly Precip: 5.50″ (+3.29″)

Yearly Precip: 5.50″ (+3.29″)

Yesterday’s Snowfall: 2.4″

Monthly Snowfall: 9.4″

Seasonal Snowfall: 9.4″

