Frigid for Friday!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Thursday was COLD! Temperatures stayed in the 20s all day with very little sunshine for Bowling Green in the wake of last night’s snowfall. We’ll be in for several frigid nights with afternoon readings slow to climb in the days ahead.

Cold air will stick around to end the work week, with afternoon temperatures staying in the upper 20s and low 30s Friday. Be aware of slick spots lingering on mainly secondary and less-traveled roads through Friday morning! A mix of sun and clouds is expected this weekend, with a slow warmup heading into Sunday. This will allow for the snow pack in Bowling Green to gradually melt. We’ll climb back into the mid 40s to close out the weekend. We remain dry through Monday before our next system arrives Tuesday with a chance for rain and snow showers. After that system passes, cold air will once again set in. Afternoon temperatures will sink back to the 30s by mid-week next week!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and cold. High 30. Low 12. Winds NE at 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, continued cold. High 35. Low 19. Winds SW at 5 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. High 44. Low 25. Winds SW at 9 mph.

Thursday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 29

Today’s Low: 23

Normal High: 46

Normal Low: 28

Record High: 72 (1906)

Record Low: -14 (1985)

Today’s Precip: 0.01″

Monthly Precip: 5.51″ (+2.32″)

Yearly Precip: 5.51″ (+2.32″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.2″

Monthly Snowfall: 9.6″

Seasonal Snowfall: 9.6″

Today’s Sunset: 4:58 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:55 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 10 / Small Particulate Matter: 28)

Mold Count: Low (967 - Mold Spore Count)

