Advertisement

Historic Cincinnati-Kentucky bridge reopening pushed back

Pedestrians walk over the John A. Roebling Suspension Bridge on their way towards Covington,...
Pedestrians walk over the John A. Roebling Suspension Bridge on their way towards Covington, Ky., Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017, in Cincinnati. The bridge was designed and construction completed in 1866 by architect John A. Roebling, who subsequently designed the Brooklyn Bridge in New York City using many of the same methodologies as its much smaller cousin in Ohio. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 8:38 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COVINGTON, Ky. (AP) - The reopening date of the John A. Roebling Bridge between Covington and Cincinnati has been delayed again.

The Kentucky Department of Transportation said in a statement that the suspension bridge over the Ohio River will not reopen on Monday as planned because the winter weather has delayed concrete reaching its full strength on the southside approach.

The suspension bridge was originally scheduled to reopen in November, but engineers determined that additional repairs were needed.

It wasn’t immediately clear when the span would reopen.

The 1867 bridge regularly carries more than 8,000 vehicles a day.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Top row (left to right): Esther Gonzalez, Yanelis Castro, Leonel Ruiz Pavo, Jose Lavin Torres —...
7 UPS employees face organized crime charges in Ky.
7:45 a.m. update: We've lowered snowfall accumulations some, but this will create travel...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - Rain to snow with frigid temps tonight and Thursday
The Kentucky State Capitol (Source: Dale Mader/WAVE 3 News)
Governor Beshear vetoes two redistricting bills
Twin Bridges Road Development plans approved
Residents express concern about new subdivision plan approved along Twin Bridges Road
Mackenzie Hopkins, 24, was found murdered and her 4-year-old daughter is in critical condition.
Mom killed, 4-year-old daughter bludgeoned and left for dead

Latest News

Keightley Dugeon
WKU graduate named Charles B. Rangel International Affairs Fellow
Deadline coming up for help following December tornadoes
T.J. Samson Regional Health Pavilion in Glasgow.
T.J. Regional Health announces scholarship opportunity
COLD, but dry weather ahead!
COLD, but dry weather ahead!