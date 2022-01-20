Advertisement

Prison for teen who pleaded guilty in college student death

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 6:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
NEW YORK (AP) — The teenager who admitted to the stabbing death of a New York City college student has been sentenced to 14 years to life in prison.

Rashaun Weaver had pleaded guilty in December to murder and robbery in the killing of Tessa Majors in 2019.

Weaver, 16 now and 14 at the time, was the last of three teens to be sentenced in the case.

Majors was 18 and a first-year student at Barnard College.

She was stabbed in December 2019 during an attempted robbery.

Weaver and another teen were charged as adults in the killing; a 13-year-old was tried as a juvenile.

