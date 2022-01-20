Rain to Snow Tonight!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It’s been a cold rain through much of our Wednesday, but arctic air is sliding southeastward tonight, changing rain over to snow! Some accumulating snow is possible overnight.

Rain will begin to change over to rain/snow mix after 6 p.m. with the potential of a light glaze of ice from sleet/freezing rain briefly between 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. before the moisture transitions to all snow, which will occur anytime after 7 p.m. in western portions of the WBKO viewing area and moving eastward.

Expect 1″-2″ of snow across most of South-Central KY, with isolated 3″ amounts possible. The significant snow will end from west to east after midnight, but impacts from the winter weather will be felt through Thursday.

Cold, dry conditions take over Thursday! Morning low temperatures will be in the upper teens and low 20s, and given the wet roads from Wednesday will freeze over plus with minor snow accumulations on top of that, expect travel hazards on untreated roads through the morning commute, which will result in delays. Wind chills (feels like temperatures) in the morning will only be in the single digits thanks to breezy northerly winds to start the day. Highs on Thursday will struggle to reach the freezing mark, and when you factor in lighter, but frigid northerly winds, wind chills will only be in the teens. Thursday night will be even colder with lows falling in the low-to-mid teens with wind chills again in the single digits. Friday will be a repeat of Thursday, though there will be more sunshine to aid in melting of some snow. However, highs will only reach near freezing, so with the melting, there will be some refreezing on roads, so still drive with caution on what may appear to be wet roads.

The weekend will be dry, but will also stay cold. Mornings will be in the teens and afternoons will be in the mid-to-upper 30s under a mix of sun and clouds. Next week will start off dry with partly cloudy skies and more seasonable air, but another cool down will move in and also bring light moisture to the region once again.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

THURSDAY: Partly sunny but colder. High 31. Low 15. Winds N at 13 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and cold. High 32. Low 12. Winds NE at 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, continued cold. High 35. Low 19. Winds NW at 5 mph.

Wednesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 49

Today’s Low: 40

Normal High: 46

Normal Low: 28

Record High: 75 (1907)

Record Low: -11 (1994)

Today’s Precip: 0.15″

Monthly Precip: 5.02″ (+2.81″)

Yearly Precip: 5.02″ (+2.81″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 7.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 7.0″

Today’s Sunset: 4:56 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:56 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 10 / Small Particulate Matter: 28)

Mold Count: Low (967 - Mold Spore Count)

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.