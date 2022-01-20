Advertisement

T.J. Regional Health announces scholarship opportunity

T.J. Samson Regional Health Pavilion in Glasgow.
T.J. Samson Regional Health Pavilion in Glasgow.(WBKO)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 8:11 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - T.J. Regional Health has launched a new scholarship opportunity for area high school seniors who are planning to pursue degrees and careers in healthcare or healthcare related fields.

Through the new T.J. Educational Scholarship Program, three $2,000 scholarships will be awarded this March.

The application process is fully online at tjregionalhealth.org/scholarship, and the deadline for submissions is 4 p.m. on Monday, March 14.

Students who reside and attend any high school or homeschool in the healthcare organization’s service area are encouraged to apply, including in Adair, Allen, Barren, Green, Hart, Metcalfe, Monroe and Russell Counties.

“If you live in any of the communities where we have a physical location and you have a desire to obtain a degree in healthcare or a healthcare related field, then you are in a unique and special position to qualify for one of our scholarships,” according to Neil Thornbury, CEO of T.J. Regional Health.

