Tops Begin Florida Road Swing with Thursday Night Trip to FAU

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Hilltopper Basketball heads back on the road to visit Florida Atlantic at 6 p.m. CT Thursday in Boca Raton, Fla. The game will air nationally on CBS Sports Network.

The Hilltoppers most recently fell at home to North Texas on Saturday, 65-60. Florida Atlantic snapped a two-game slide with a dominant 96-67 home win over Charlotte on Monday, making 16 of 21 3-pointers in the process.

WKU is 16-6 all-time against Florida Atlantic, but did drop the last meeting in Florida during the 2019-20 season. Hilltopper head coach Rick Stansbury is 4-2 all-time in his career against the Owls.

GAME 18

WKU (10-7, 2-2 C-USA) at Florida Atlantic (9-8, 2-2 C-USA)

January 20, 2022 | 6 p.m. CT

FAU Arena | Boca Raton, Fla.

BROADCAST

Listen: Hilltopper Sports Network (WKLX 100.7 FM flagship), C-USAtv Audio (free), Varsity Network (Randy Lee, pxp | Hal Schmitt, analysis)

Watch: CBS Sports Network (Chris Hassel, pxp | Chris Walker, analysis)

Live Stats: FAU Stats

TOP STORYLINES

• As of Tuesday, WKU ranks first in the country in fewest fouls per game (12.8), third in total blocks (108), sixth in blocks per game (6.4), 22nd in total steals (152), 32nd in steals per game (8.9), 33rd in defensive rebounds per game (28.2), 42nd in total assists (266) and 45th in field-goal percentage (47.2%).

• According to Ken Pomeroy, WKU is playing its fastest adjusted tempo (70.6) since at least 1997, when the statistic begins. This is also the fastest tempo of Rick Stansbury’s 20-year head coaching career.

• Since returning from COVID-19 protocols on Dec. 11, Josh Anderson is averaging 14 points while shooting 55.4% from the field in the last eight games. He’s also shot 47.8% (11 of 23) from beyond the arc and 93.5% (29 of 31) from the free-throw line.

• WKU junior center Jamarion Sharp is the tallest player in college basketball at 7 feet, 5 inches. He’s also the tallest player in the history of the Hilltopper program. Sharp leads the nation in total blocks (79) and blocks per game (4.6), is second in blocks percentage (18.2%) and dunks (45).

• Since entering the starting lineup 13 games ago, Jamarion Sharp is averaging 10.1 points, 8.0 rebounds and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 58 of 73 (79.5%) from the field. In four conference games, Sharp has made 18 of 21 (85.7%) shots from the field.

• Sophomore guard Dayvion McKnight is the one of two players in the country averaging at least 14 points, six rebounds, six assists and two steals per game this year. He ranks fourth nationally in total assists (110) and fifth nationally in assists per game (6.5).

LAST GAME AGAINST FLORIDA ATLANTIC: JANUARY 30, 2020

WKU charged out to an early lead and had chances late, but dropped a 69-65 decision at Florida Atlantic in Boca Raton, Fla.

The Hilltoppers allowed the Owls to make 10 3-pointers and score 17 second-chance points in a defeat that snapped their five-game winning streak.

Josh Anderson led the Hilltoppers with a season-high 20 points.

