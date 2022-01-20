Two Metcalfe County High School seniors awarded scholarships

METCALFE CO., Ky. (WBKO) - Congratulations are in order for two Metcalfe County High School seniors for their achievement in athletics.

Braelyn Davis and Peyton Dial have been selected to receive the 4th Region Athletic Directors Association Policy Board Scholarships for the 2021-2022 school year.

Metcalfe County has swept the awards for the second year in a row.

Last year, the scholarships were awarded to Annika Reed and Boston Devore.

Congratulations!

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.