Two Metcalfe County High School seniors awarded scholarships

Peyton Dial and Braelyn Davis, MCHS athletic scholarship winners
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 12:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
METCALFE CO., Ky. (WBKO) - Congratulations are in order for two Metcalfe County High School seniors for their achievement in athletics.

Braelyn Davis and Peyton Dial have been selected to receive the 4th Region Athletic Directors Association Policy Board Scholarships for the 2021-2022 school year.

Metcalfe County has swept the awards for the second year in a row.

Last year, the scholarships were awarded to Annika Reed and Boston Devore.

Congratulations!

