Warren County Board of Education wins workplace safety award for 3rd straight year

Warren County Public Schools
Warren County Public Schools(WCPS)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 4:47 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky Employers’ Mutual Insurance (KEMI) is recognizing 31 Kentucky organizations for their commitment to workplace safety by presenting each of them with the 2021 KEMI Destiny Award.

The Destiny Awards are presented annually by KEMI to policyholders that best exemplify KEMI’s motto, “Control your own destiny.” The awards symbolize what can be accomplished when organizations work together to improve workplace safety. Policyholders who earn the KEMI Destiny Award effectively demonstrate to KEMI their ability to manage a formal safety program, provide on-site training and regular safety meetings for employees, and display an ongoing commitment to safety from all levels throughout their organizations.

The following policyholders were selected after meeting a stringent set of criteria set forth by KEMI:

Asbury University

Asbury Theological Seminary

Barren County Board of Education

Big Rivers Electric Corporation

Brandenburg Telephone Company In

Churchill McGee LLC

City of Ashland

City of Central City

Clark Energy Propane Plus LLC

Corbin Independent Schools

Eastern Kentucky University

Elizabethtown Board of Education

Erlanger Elsmere Board of Education

Executive Transportation Inc

Frankfort Plant Board

Graf Brothers Flooring Inc

Hibbs Electromechanical

Independence Fire District Industrial Field Maintenance LLC

Kentucky State University

KI USA Corporation

Mercer County School District

Metcalfe County Board of Education

Northern Kentucky Water District

RAJ Transport Inc

Russell County Hospital

The Corken Steel Products Company

Union County Board of Education

Union Fire Protection District

Warren County Board of Education

Western Crane Service Inc

“We are honored to present the 2021 Destiny Award to these outstanding organizations,” said Jon Stewart, President & CEO of KEMI. “Earning the KEMI Destiny Award requires focus, teamwork, and a relentless pursuit of excellence in safety at all levels. These policyholders understand the importance of maintaining a close partnership with KEMI to control their workers’ compensation costs, but more importantly, they demonstrate a steadfast commitment to ensuring their employees make it home safely at the end of each workday.”

