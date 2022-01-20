Warren County Board of Education wins workplace safety award for 3rd straight year
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky Employers’ Mutual Insurance (KEMI) is recognizing 31 Kentucky organizations for their commitment to workplace safety by presenting each of them with the 2021 KEMI Destiny Award.
The Destiny Awards are presented annually by KEMI to policyholders that best exemplify KEMI’s motto, “Control your own destiny.” The awards symbolize what can be accomplished when organizations work together to improve workplace safety. Policyholders who earn the KEMI Destiny Award effectively demonstrate to KEMI their ability to manage a formal safety program, provide on-site training and regular safety meetings for employees, and display an ongoing commitment to safety from all levels throughout their organizations.
The following policyholders were selected after meeting a stringent set of criteria set forth by KEMI:
Asbury University
Asbury Theological Seminary
Barren County Board of Education
Big Rivers Electric Corporation
Brandenburg Telephone Company In
Churchill McGee LLC
City of Ashland
City of Central City
Clark Energy Propane Plus LLC
Corbin Independent Schools
Eastern Kentucky University
Elizabethtown Board of Education
Erlanger Elsmere Board of Education
Executive Transportation Inc
Frankfort Plant Board
Graf Brothers Flooring Inc
Hibbs Electromechanical
Independence Fire District Industrial Field Maintenance LLC
Kentucky State University
KI USA Corporation
Mercer County School District
Metcalfe County Board of Education
Northern Kentucky Water District
RAJ Transport Inc
Russell County Hospital
The Corken Steel Products Company
Union County Board of Education
Union Fire Protection District
Warren County Board of Education
Western Crane Service Inc
“We are honored to present the 2021 Destiny Award to these outstanding organizations,” said Jon Stewart, President & CEO of KEMI. “Earning the KEMI Destiny Award requires focus, teamwork, and a relentless pursuit of excellence in safety at all levels. These policyholders understand the importance of maintaining a close partnership with KEMI to control their workers’ compensation costs, but more importantly, they demonstrate a steadfast commitment to ensuring their employees make it home safely at the end of each workday.”
