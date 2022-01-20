WCSO gets hefty donation from Toyota, invests in new speed trailer

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County Sheriff’s Office now has a new speed trailer thanks to the Toyota of Bowling Green off Scottsville Road.

They donated $10,000 to the sheriff’s department which was in turn, invested into the new trailer. Dealership owner, Dave Stumbo says the idea to donate the money came after he spoke with Sheriff Hightower about ways to help.

“Thinking about how we can help the first responders and emergency personnel and talk to the sheriff and he suggested that this speed meter would be a perfect fit for what I was wanting to do and create some safety,” Stumbo said.

He also took time to thank the sheriff’s department and all of the other emergency responders for the work they have done.

“They’re our unsung heroes and we just want to show our appreciation,” he said.

