WKU’s Coed cheer team brings home first place national title

By Katey Cook
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 12:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Over the weekend, WKU was awarded the title of 2022 Small Co-ed D1A national champions. We were able to sit down with head coach Alli Lumpkin and Cheerleader Makayla Gizzell, as this is the first time the team has place first.

“We were all a ecstatic, celebrating crying,” Gizzell said. “It was an unreal feeling, but I think the real win for us was hitting our final performance.”

This is only Lumpkin’s second year as head coach, leading the team to victory. “It’s just really been amazing seeing them buy into all of my philosophies, my coaching philosophies, as well as my assistant coach Dalton Stanley. They’ve just been gung ho 100%, all gas no brakes from the beginning, “Lumpkin explained.

These collegiate athletes have a busy season, cheering at many sporting events and practicing for nationals on top of that. However, Gizzell said all the hard work was worth it.

“It definitely took a lot of hard work and effort on everybody’s part. I mean, we have to balance men and women’s basketball games, football games and volleyball games, including our schoolwork, as well as everyday practice,” she said.

WKU’s all girl cheer team place second in their division, coming off of a first place win last year.

