Bowling Green couple wins $100,000 on scratch off from Meijer

By Katey Cook
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 12:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, won $100,000 playing a Kentucky Lottery Fastest Road to $3 Million Scratch-off ticket.

Last Saturday, she and her husband bought five of the tickets at the Meijer Store on Westpark Drive in Bowling Green.

While scratching off one of the tickets, she matched the number 34 on the third row, she then scratched off the prize amount below the number, uncovering the $100,000 top prize.

“I was still scratching off my ticket when my wife said, ‘I think we’ve just won one hundred thousand dollars,’” her husband told lottery officials.

The couple used the Kentucky Lottery mobile phone app to confirm the big win.

“It was surreal. I just couldn’t believe it,” she said.

They made the trip to Louisville on Wednesday to cash in her big prize. After taxes, she received a check for $71,000.

“It’s such a relief to pay bills. I feel like we can take a big exhale,” the Warren County woman said.

The couple says they like to travel and may put some of the winnings towards a trip but also plan to pay off debt.

Meijer will receive a $1,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

