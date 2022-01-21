Bowling Green sees snowiest January since 2016

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Travel troubles were expected Thursday due to those falling temperatures and wintry precipitation seen across South Central Kentucky. Although major road ways are now clear and safe, it’s the back roadways where people see the most trouble and the reason is due to the ice.

Freezing temperatures and snowfall overnight Wednesday and into Thursday morning made for a hazardous commute for some motorists.

“The back roads are pretty rough. The main streets seem to be pretty clear, but, you know, it’s pretty frigid out,” said Tony Epling who assisted with snow removal.

Snow covered ice, officials say, is the most dangerous when traveling on the roadways during a winter event.

Road crews began pre-treating roads Wednesday night and continued snow removal Thursday.

“We had to be more reactive with this storm system instead of proactive. The system came in as rain first, so putting down the pre-treatment prior to the event was not an option because the rain would have just washed it off.”

According to WBKO Chief Meterologist, Shane Holinde, January of 2022 has already been the snowiest January we’ve seen in South Central Kentucky since 2016. We’ve seen just shy of 10 inches so far and still have close to two months left for possible winter events.

“Usually we’ll get one or two good ones and that’s pretty much it, but this is what the third one I believe already and there’s suppose to be another one next week and we’re only in the middle of January. End of February, beginning of March you know, are our worst months for winter weather.”

