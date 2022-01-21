Advertisement

Council on Postsecondary Education awards WKU’s inclusive teaching academy

(WBKO)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 3:50 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The state’s Council on Postsecondary Education awarded its first cultural competency credential certification to WKU’s Inclusive Teaching Academy this week.

Launched in November 2021, the certification process reviews and certifies programs offered by Kentucky colleges and universities aimed at developing well-defined cultural competencies and remedying both personal and organizational biases.

“The ability to communicate effectively and respectfully with people from a wide variety of backgrounds and with a wide variety of life experiences is an essential skill for students, faculty and staff,” said CPE President Aaron Thompson. “Our certification process helps Kentucky colleges create and expand structured, evidence-based programs so their campus communities can develop the competencies they need to successfully teach, learn and operate in an increasingly diverse environment.”

The Inclusive Teaching Academy is a four-month professional development opportunity for all faculty ranks. Faculty from each of the five WKU colleges will be selected through a competitive application process each semester.

The academy will launch its inaugural cohort this month.

