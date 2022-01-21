Hilltoppers hire Tyson Summers and Enrique Davis to football coaching staff

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Football has hired Tyson Summers as Co-Defensive Coordinator and Safeties coach, as well as Enrique Davis as Running Backs coach, it was announced Friday morning. Summers boasts 20 years of coaching experience, while Davis is a rising star in the profession who was a former running back at Ole Miss.

Summers most recently served as a Defensive Analyst for Florida during the 2021 season. Prior to that, he was the Defensive Coordinator at Colorado in 2019 and 2020, and worked in a Defensive Quality Control role at Georgia in 2017 and 2018. While in Athens, the Bulldogs won two SEC East Division titles, the 2017 SEC championship and the College Football Playoff semifinal to earn the opportunity to play for the national championship.

After playing linebacker at Presbyterian College from 1998-2001, Summers’ first collegiate opportunity came at his alma mater in 2003. He then went on to Troy, Georgia and Georgia Southern over the next three seasons before coaching at UAB from 2007-11; Summers’ time at UAB coincided with Tyson Helton, who was in Birmingham from 2007-12.

To start the 2012 campaign, Summers went to UCF, where he was the Linebackers coach for two years before being promoted to Defensive Coordinator for the 2014 season. He then moved to Colorado State to be Defensive Coordinator in 2015 before earning a head coaching opportunity for Georgia Southern in 2016; the Eagles went 5-7 in his first season at the helm.

Davis spent the 2021 campaign at McMurry University, where the War Hawks’ top three running backs – Kameron Session, Dee Robinson and Aeneaus Gray – combined for 1,097 yards on 225 carries (4.9 average) with seven touchdowns in nine games. During the summer of 2021, he worked with the New York Jets in an Offensive Quality Control role while helping with Tight Ends and Special Teams in preseason training camp.

Prior to his opportunity with the Jets, Davis served as Running Backs coach at the University of West Georgia from 2018-20 under legendary NCAA Division II head coach David Dean, while also led the leadership and player development meetings. Before that, Davis coached at Morehouse College from 2017-18. At the prep level, Davis spent four years as the athletic director and head football coach at Renaissance Christian Academy in Georgia from 2013-16, then spent one season as the Co-Offensive Coordinator at Westlake High School in Atlanta.

As a player, Davis was a three-time high school All-American and five-star recruit. He played at Ole Miss from 2008-11 under head coach Houston Nutt, earning 2008 SEC Newcomer of the Year and winning two Cotton Bowls. Following his collegiate career, Davis had pro opportunities with the Atlanta Falcons, Miami Dolphins, Denver Broncos and Green Bay Blizzards before starting his coaching career.

