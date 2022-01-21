Advertisement

Kentucky local government agencies may qualify for recovery grants after December tornados

The Kentucky State Capitol building in Frankfort (Source: Dale Mader/WAVE 3 News)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 3:44 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - The Kentucky Department for Libraries and Archives has announced the Local Records Emergency Disaster Recovery Assistance Grant is available for a maximum of $40,000 for each eligible local government agency to aid in the recovery, restoration or preservation of records.

The State Libraries, Archives, and Records Commission approved the use of some Local Records Program Grant funds for this emergency grant.

The grants may be used only for the direct recovery of damaged or at-risk local public documents resulting from the Dec. 10-11 tornado and storm outbreak in Kentucky, or to purchase equipment destroyed in the storm or its immediate aftermath necessary to allow the governmental office to access public records stored electronically and resume operations.

Applications can be found here.

