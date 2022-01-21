Advertisement

Kentucky’s back on list of top states for people quitting their jobs

(File)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 3:39 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky once again ranks among the worst states for people quitting their jobs as labor shortages continue to plague employers.

In a three-way tie with Georgia and North Dakota, the Bluegrass State ranked second for the largest “quit rate” increase in November. In August, Kentucky held the dubious title of the single largest increase.

New numbers out from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows an estimated 79,000 Kentuckians quit their jobs in November which was a 23,000 person increase compared to the previous month. The resignations translated into a 4.2-point quit rate in November.

In calculating the quit rate, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics includes employees who left voluntarily with the exception of retirements or transfers to other locations.

New Hampshire was the only state with a higher quit rate increase in November.

While people quitting increased, the number of Kentuckians who lost their jobs from layoffs or other reasons dropped.

The federal government cut off a $300-a-week supplement for unemployed Americans in September.

Labor shortages have persisted longer than many economists expected, deepening a mystery at the heart of the job market. Companies are eager to add workers and have posted a near-record number of available jobs. Unemployment remains elevated. The economy still has 5 million fewer jobs than it did before the pandemic. Yet job growth slowed in August and September.

