Lady Dragons return from COVID protocol, defeat Warren East, 46-41

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After being off the court for three weeks due to COVID-19 protocols, the Warren Central Lady Dragons got right back to business Thursday night with a 46-41 road win at Warren East.

Warren Central led most of the game until the Lady Raiders cut the deficit to a single possession late in the second half. The Lady Dragons never led up and led the entire half en route to victory.

Anthony Hickey’s Lady Dragons get only their third win of the season, as they’re the second-worst ranked team in the 4th region behind Warren East.

Warren Central will host Rossview (TN) Friday night at 6:00 p.m. Warren East hosts South Warren on Friday as well at 5:30 p.m.

