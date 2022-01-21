Advertisement

Lady Dragons return from COVID protocol, defeat Warren East, 46-41

By Mohammad Ahmad
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 11:00 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After being off the court for three weeks due to COVID-19 protocols, the Warren Central Lady Dragons got right back to business Thursday night with a 46-41 road win at Warren East.

Warren Central led most of the game until the Lady Raiders cut the deficit to a single possession late in the second half. The Lady Dragons never led up and led the entire half en route to victory.

Anthony Hickey’s Lady Dragons get only their third win of the season, as they’re the second-worst ranked team in the 4th region behind Warren East.

Warren Central will host Rossview (TN) Friday night at 6:00 p.m. Warren East hosts South Warren on Friday as well at 5:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Top row (left to right): Esther Gonzalez, Yanelis Castro, Leonel Ruiz Pavo, Jose Lavin Torres —...
7 UPS employees face organized crime charges in Ky.
7:45 a.m. update: We've lowered snowfall accumulations some, but this will create travel...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - Rain to snow with frigid temps tonight and Thursday
The Kentucky State Capitol (Source: Dale Mader/WAVE 3 News)
Ky. House, Senate quickly vote to override one of Beshear’s vetoes on redistricting bills; budget on fast track
Twin Bridges Road Development plans approved
Residents express concern about new subdivision plan approved along Twin Bridges Road
Mackenzie Hopkins, 24, was found murdered and her 4-year-old daughter is in critical condition.
Mom killed, 4-year-old daughter bludgeoned and left for dead

Latest News

Lady Tops defeat FAU
Red-Hot Lady Toppers Off to 6-0 Start to C-USA Play
Hilltoppers Falter Late, Drop 78-69 Road Decision at FAU
WKU defeats Rice, 80-66
Tops Begin Florida Road Swing with Thursday Night Trip to FAU
Bellarmine Knights at WKU Hilltoppers, on December 16, 2020 at E.A. Diddle Arena in Bowling...
Abdelgawad Named to the Becky Hammon Mid-Major Player of the Year Midseason Watch Lis